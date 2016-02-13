FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s pretty much a “M.O.T.S.” forecast – More Of The Same! Summer-like weather will continue through next week with highs in the 80s.

A weak front will bring a few showers and storms tomorrow. Other than an isolated pop-up afternoon shower Friday and Saturday, it will be mostly dry through the extended outlook.

We may finally have a cool-down by the middle of the month.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and staying warm. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 84. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

