FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s pretty much a “M.O.T.S.” forecast – More Of The Same! Summer-like weather will continue through next week with highs in the 80s.
A weak front will bring a few showers and storms tomorrow. Other than an isolated pop-up afternoon shower Friday and Saturday, it will be mostly dry through the extended outlook.
We may finally have a cool-down by the middle of the month.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: A few clouds and staying warm. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 84. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
