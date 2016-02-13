FORECAST SUMMARY:

More summer-like weather can be expected for a little more than a week across Kentuckiana! Other than a few spotty showers tomorrow and late on Thursday as a couple of disturbances approach the region, we don’t expect any widespread rain and thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week.

A ridge of high pressure will keep all active weather just to our northwest. Highs in the mid/upper 80s and lows in the 65-70 range continue each day.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mild with isolated showers. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV