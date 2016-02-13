FORECAST SUMMARY:
More summer-like weather can be expected for a little more than a week across Kentuckiana! Other than a few spotty showers tomorrow and late on Thursday as a couple of disturbances approach the region, we don’t expect any widespread rain and thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week.
A ridge of high pressure will keep all active weather just to our northwest. Highs in the mid/upper 80s and lows in the 65-70 range continue each day.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mild with isolated showers. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
