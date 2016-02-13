FORECAST SUMMARY:

The first weekend of October is upon us here in Kentuckiana but it is going to feel much more like a mid to late summer weekend around the area. A weak boundary sitting over Kentucky on this Friday will be pushed back to the north as a warm front thanks to the big ridge of high pressure over the southeastern U.S. strengthening once again. This will help the summer-like warmth build back into the area with afternoon highs back into the mid and upper 80s. While a few storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening as the boundary jogs back to the north, it should be dry in many locations as we close out the week.

Heading into the weekend, our weather looks quite toasty for early October with afternoon highs into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. With plenty of fall festivals and outdoor activities going on around Kentuckiana, you’ll definitely want to hydrate properly, wear plenty of sunscreen and try to find a cool spot when possible given the unseasonably warm temperatures expected. The overall warmer weather pattern is set to stick around into early next week with afternoon highs remaining into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front late next week may finally bring some cooler weather along with it. Have a nice Friday, a great weekend to come and stay cool out there!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, mild and muggy. Low: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

