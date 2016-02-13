FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are set up for a warm finish to the work week across Kentuckiana as the ridge of high pressure that has been in place much of the week hangs tough for the time being. With more sunshine around along with a few clouds, afternoon highs should climb into the upper 80s with a little more in the way of humidity as well. The late summer warmth will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and the humid conditions stick around. A few more higher clouds along with a stray shower will be possible on Sunday as Florence makes its way a little farther inland and the remnants begin a turn toward the north.

The center of Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington North Carolina early this morning as a category 1 hurricane. With the hurricane slowing down significantly, much of Eastern North Carolina has been pounded by torrential rain, high winds, and storm surge for many hours already and that rough weather will continue as the storm slowly creeps westward and continues to weaken by late Saturday. Interior sections of Eastern North Carolina may see some catastrophic flooding due to all the heavy rain expected.

The remnants of Florence should eventually get swept northward and move by just to the east of Kentuckiana into early next week. The westward extent of the leftover moisture from Florence is still in question so while we could see a few showers in our area, the better rain chances should be just to our east. With more clouds around, temperatures will drop back into the low 80s before jumping back into the upper 80s by the middle of next week. Have a nice Friday and a great weekend!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and mild. Low: 71. Wind: N 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

