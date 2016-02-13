FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer isn’t going away without a fight here in Kentuckiana through the mid-week as a ridge of high pressure brings another round of late summer heat. With more sunshine expected on this Wednesday, afternoon highs will be on the toasty side with readings topping out into the upper 80s and low 90s, especially here in Louisville metro. With the heat and stagnant air, an Air Quality Alert- Code Orange for Ozone is out for Louisville metro today. Temperatures the next few days will be a full 10 degrees plus above average for late September. Our hottest day should be Thursday with additional sunshine and highs nearing the mid-90s here in Louisville with the rest of Kentuckiana in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A break from the heat should be on the way though, just in time for the weekend.

With a cold front dropping in from the northwest, a few scattered storms will be possible into the afternoon on Friday with highs still warm into the upper 80s. This front is expected to drift south of the area and stall out over the weekend, keeping the occasional rain and storm chances around. It appears our best chances for storms will be on Sunday as a wave of energy slides along the stalled-out front. With more clouds around, the shower chances and the front just to our south, some cooler air will filter in with highs only in the mid to upper 70s this weekend and into early next week. Have a great Wednesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 73. Winds: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and summer-like heat. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

