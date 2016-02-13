FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very warm again tomorrow in the mid-upper 80s and mainly dry through the afternoon. A fall front brings scattered showers/storms tomorrow evening, then cooler temperatures this weekend. Thankfully, the chance of severe weather will stay very low as the front moves through tomorrow evening.

Highs may struggle to hit 70 on Saturday (nearly 25 degrees cooler than today)! The front will get hung up over Kentucky this weekend, and that’s where spotty light rain will linger.

Unsettled weather continues early next week with daily rain chances and steady temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. A more significant cool-down expected next weekend, when high temperatures could drop to the 50s and 60s … stay tuned!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 75. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, scattered late day/evening storms. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, much cooler, few light rain showers. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

