FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather will continue through our workweek with highs in the low 90s today through Thursday. The heat, sunshine, and stagnant air will combine to produce elevated levels of Ozone tomorrow, so we have an Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday – for sensitive groups. A cold front will bring scattered showers/storms late Friday. The front should hang up just south of us Saturday, so most areas will stay dry. It will be a bit cooler with upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday. A wave of low-pressure will ride along the front and could bring higher rain chances Sunday. Unsettled weather will likely continue with occasional showers and storms through the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72. Winds: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

