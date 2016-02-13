FORECAST:

Our brief break from the rain and storms for most locations will come to an end on this Monday as a wave of low pressure approaches from the west to kick off the new week. The boundary to our south will slide to the north as a warm front bringing more rain and storms to Kentuckiana. Once again with plenty of moisture around, any storms that develop have the potential to produce some localized heavy rain. Showers and storms will continue tonight and into Tuesday before the activity winds down through the afternoon with highs into the mid-80s.

A secondary trough lagging behind the front may keep a few clouds around Tuesday night, but we are headed for a really nice stretch of weather for the mid and late week as Canadian high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Expect less humid air, sunshine and fall-like highs into the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday through Friday so this should be a really nice change of pace from our active weather of late. Early morning lows could actually dip into the 50s in many locations for the first time since early June! A weak trough may rotate through the region into the weekend, so a few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out by then as highs warm up a bit back into the mid and upper 80s. Have a great Monday and a nice week to come!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TODAY: Breezy with scattered storms. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with more storms. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: BA few showers, mainly during the morning...still breezy. High: 82. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

