FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our very warm and humid weather with an occasional shower or storm will continue through tomorrow. A front will move through tomorrow night ushering in drier air, thus less humidity. Enjoy a brief respite from the muggy conditions for Thursday into Friday. High pressure will also build into the region and take control with mainly dry and hot conditions this weekend into early next week. The humidity will be ramping back up this weekend, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index 95+ Saturday through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Muggy with isolated storms. Low: 71. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few storms, another humid day! High: 88. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 87.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV