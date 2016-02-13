FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tropical Depression Alberto is now north of the region. Rain chances diminish tonight with a gradual clearing and a low of 72. A Slight Risk of Severe Storms tomorrow as a disturbance moves over our very unstable air. The highest chance of storms will be tomorrow afternoon into the evening, with a risk of hail and isolated damaging wind gusts. It will stay rather muggy Friday with a few pop-up showers and storms. Saturday is looking all dry and not as humid in the mid-80s. After a slight chance of a shower on Sunday, drier and more comfortable air is on the way for much of next week!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Low 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 88. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

