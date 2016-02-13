FORECAST SUMMARY:

We have a cold front right on top of us right now with 60s over Kentucky, and 40s over Indiana. So, temps will be dropping hour by hour this evening with scattered sprinkles and light rain. Lows tonight in the 40s. Clouds will stick around with a few sprinkles tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine returns with upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday will stay mainly dry and warmer in the mid-upper 60s! A little system will bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning, then a larger system will bring heavier rain potential on Tuesday. Hoping for a drier pattern to return by the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cooler, isolated showers. Low: 44. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool, a few sprinkles. High: 52. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

