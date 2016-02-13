FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s warm and a bit more humid today in the 80s with lots of September sunshine! Dry, summer-like conditions continue through Saturday. Some moisture from the remnants of Florence may bring us a few showers Sunday into Monday (GFS model = light showers / EURO = dry). With extra clouds and rain chances, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday. Mostly dry and warming back to the mid-upper 80s for much of next week.
Hurricane Florence is lashing the North Carolina coast with wind, waves, and heavy rain right now, the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall late tonight into early Friday morning as a Cat 2 storm. Flash flooding is still expected to be the main impact.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
