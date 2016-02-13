FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s warm and a bit more humid today in the 80s with lots of September sunshine! Dry, summer-like conditions continue through Saturday. Some moisture from the remnants of Florence may bring us a few showers Sunday into Monday (GFS model = light showers / EURO = dry). With extra clouds and rain chances, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday. Mostly dry and warming back to the mid-upper 80s for much of next week.

Hurricane Florence is lashing the North Carolina coast with wind, waves, and heavy rain right now, the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall late tonight into early Friday morning as a Cat 2 storm. Flash flooding is still expected to be the main impact.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV