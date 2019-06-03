We’ve enjoyed some nice spring-like weather with plenty of sunshine across Kentuckiana for the final few days of the winter season, but some changes are on the way as we officially welcome spring into the mid-week. High pressure will give way to the east into Wednesday, allowing clouds to thicken up and showers to move into our area by the evening hours so much of the day looks dry. A south wind should help drive highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees despite the cloud cover. The Spring Equinox occurs at 5:58pm Eastern and the showers should arrive not long after that with a wet Wednesday night expected. The rain should be gone by the morning commute on Thursday leaving partly cloudy skies and highs into the mid-50s.

The tranquil weather will continue into the weekend with some sunshine and highs mainly in the low 60s as a dry, weak cold front brings some cooler air in Saturday but the sunshine during the afternoon should be enough to overcome to chilly start. Our next system approaches from the west on Sunday with a few showers possible in the late day as temperatures return to the 60s. The best chance for rain will be on Monday as a wave of low pressure moves through. Expect a quick shot of cooler air next Tuesday with highs only in the low 50s before temperatures moderate again.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Low: 36° Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers by evening. High: 60°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

