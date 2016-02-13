FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are set-up for a good start to the weekend across Kentuckiana as high pressure to our southeast has helped bring some drier air in and scour out much of the cloudiness. After a cool start this morning, we should enjoy a pleasantly cool afternoon with highs jumping back into the upper 50s. It should be a good day out at Churchill Downs for Day 2 of the Breeder’s Cup but definitely take a light jacket along. We should be dry into early Sunday as our next storm system approaches from the west. With a southwest wind picking up, afternoon highs Sunday should be a touch milder into the mid-60s before our shower chances pick up by late afternoon and continue overnight.

That rain should be in and out of the area by Monday morning, but a storm system will be right on its heels just in time for Election Day. We could see a few spotty showers Monday as a warm front works through so highs should reach the upper 60s to around 70. There is the possibility a squall line of strong storms could impact the area Monday night so that is something we’ll keep an eye on. It looks to be damp on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours before the showers wind down through the day. We’ll dry out and cool off a bit for the mid-week with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Our active pattern continues into Thursday and Friday with more showers possible before additional chilly air arrives. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 40s for highs on Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cool. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers late. High: 65. Wind: SW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph.

