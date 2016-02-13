FORECAST SUMMARY:
The outer edge of tropical depression Florence will give us clouds and spotty shower chances through Monday. The highest chance to see some rain will be east of I-65. Once Florence moves to our northeast, expect partly cloudy skies and hotter temperatures for much of the work week. Highs from 85-90 will be common Tuesday through Friday. A cold front approaches next weekend with the chance for a few showers as temperatures stay near/above normal.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Low 70. Winds: NE 5-15.
MONDAY: Spotty shower chance. High 82. Wind: N 5-10.
