FORECAST SUMMARY:

The outer edge of tropical depression Florence will give us clouds and spotty shower chances through Monday. The highest chance to see some rain will be east of I-65. Once Florence moves to our northeast, expect partly cloudy skies and hotter temperatures for much of the work week. Highs from 85-90 will be common Tuesday through Friday. A cold front approaches next weekend with the chance for a few showers as temperatures stay near/above normal.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Low 70. Winds: NE 5-15.

MONDAY: Spotty shower chance. High 82. Wind: N 5-10.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV