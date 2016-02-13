FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our sky will gradually clear out overnight with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s – great football and Breeder’s Cup weather! Most of Sunday will be dry with highs in the 60s, then light rain showers returns late Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday is mainly dry and warmer in the upper 60s. A big rainmaker returns late Monday night through midday Tuesday. So, Election Day will start off soggy, but could end up drying out. Cool and dry Wednesday, then more rain showers possible Thursday. All in all, it’s about an every other day rain chance!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, gradual clearing. Low: 41. Wind: W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers late. High 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

