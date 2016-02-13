FORECAST SUMMARY:

Heavy rains last evening in many locations resulted in floods streets and overpasses along with water rescues. Rainfall rates reached 1-3 inches per hour at times.

The remnants of TD Gordon move slowly east today. Rain will begin to diminish this afternoon as the low moves further east. A cold front will trail behind the low and cross the area putting an end to the chance for rain.

Cooler temperatures will begin the new week with highs in the mid 70s Monday. Lows for several nights will be in the low 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Showers slowly diminishing during the afternoon Rain chance: 50%. High: 70. Wind:N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, scattered showers ending early. Low 62. Wind: W 5-10.

