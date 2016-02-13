FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect showers across Kentuckiana into the early part of Saturday before the rain comes to an end hopefully by sunrise. A front will kick out the clouds and drizzle around sunrise Saturday. Partly sunny, breezy, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. A shot of colder air arrives with a secondary dry front tomorrow night, and this will allow temps to drop near freezing tomorrow night into early Sunday. After a frosty start, we’ll end up with chilly sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday afternoon. It’s a very quiet forecast next week with high pressure in control – highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 50. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and turning colder late! High: 61. Wind:W 15-30 mph.

