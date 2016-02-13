FORECAST SUMMARY:
Well, it’s been looking and feeling more like November with light rain and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s! This upper-level energy will quickly move east and our sky will clear out this evening. Chilly temperatures tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s – possibly the coolest since May 1st! Canadian high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend and that means feel-good sunshine! Enjoy 70s and low humidity through Saturday, then back near 80 Sunday. Temps warm back to the 80s as October begins next week. A small rain chance returns Tuesday, and next Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and chilly. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 76. Wind: W 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool! High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
