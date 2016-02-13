FORECAST SUMMARY:

Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday 2PM through Wednesday 8AM.

It is a very warm and humid Memorial Day afternoon across Kentuckiana! As of 3PM we've made it to 90 at the airport and downtown and feeling a few degrees warmer. We've started to see a few showers/storms pop up especially south of the river. These will continue as we get into the heat of the afternoon as some of the outer rain bands of Subtropical Storm Alberto make their way towards Kentuckiana.

Showers/storms will be scattered throughout the evening and overnight into tomorrow. More rain bands from Alberto will move in Tuesday into Wednesday and give us more coverage as far as rain/storms across Kentuckiana.

As we look towards Thursday and Friday, a few waves of energy will give us chances for scattered showers/storms. By Friday, some areas of Kentuckiana will have seen the potential for up to 3" of rain.

We do see more dry time over the weekend and our temperatures look to stay above average through the 7-day time frame.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, a stray storm. Low: 72. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 85. Wind: E5-10 mph.

© 2018 WHAS-TV