FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is transition day on this Wednesday across Kentuckiana as we will finally see the last of our recent summer-like warmth begin to move out as a sharp cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will be a game changer and finally bring some much-anticipated fall-like air to the region for the mid and late week. In the short term, we’ll see a few scattered showers into the early afternoon before we catch a brief break in the action. Temperatures will stay above average with highs around 80 degrees. As we get deeper into the afternoon and the front approaches, our chances for showers and storms will pick up yet again. Expect rain and a few rumbles of thunder to continue overnight as the front moves through the region.

Once the front clears Kentuckiana into Thursday morning, much cooler air will filter into the area with afternoon highs falling back into the upper 60s on Thursday. Canadian high pressure will settle into the Ohio Valley by Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s and early morning lows very crisp in the low and mid-40s. A quick moving upper level system Friday night could squeeze out a few sprinkles but otherwise it looks dry into the weekend. By Sunday, the moisture associated with some tropical remnants coming off the Pacific will slide in from the southwest, increasing our chances for showers into early next week as temperatures stay fall-like with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s. Have a great Wednesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder, then breezy and cooler. Low: 57. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and cooler. High: 67. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

