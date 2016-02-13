FORECAST SUMMARY:

Heavy rain and storms will be possible through late tonight. Flash Flooding possible, especially for areas south of Louisville. Our weather will quiet down overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Much of your Friday will be dry with only an isolated shower or storm expected, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are also looking mainly dry, but a few showers will be possible as a weak front moves through overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, then lower 80s on Sunday.

Much drier air will arrive with lower humidity expected as we head through much of next week.

TONIGHT: Storms diminish after 11pm. Staying muggy, low 71.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms. High 88. Wind WSW: 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, high 87.

