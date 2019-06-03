Waking up to some showers and storms around Kentuckiana this morning. It will be a soggy start to our work week as showers will continue off and on throughout the day and lightening up by the early evening hours. Once we get through the rain today, we're in for some pretty nice mid-week weather! Tues-Thurs we'll have an area of Canadian high pressure off to our north near the Great Lakes which will help to keep our skies partly to mostly sunny.

By Friday we see our next disturbance moving in. A cold front moving in from the west and a steady stream of Gulf moisture will give us showers to end Friday and begin the weekend. Scattered showers Saturday during the day with more widespread showers and storms Saturday evening. The rain lasts into early Sunday before clearer and MUCH cooler weather moves in to end the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Showers and storms ending early this evening. High: 53°. Wind: SE to NE 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 33°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

