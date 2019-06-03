Louisville officially picked up 1.2” of slushy, wet snow Friday morning. Now, on to the next weather-maker! A strong low-pressure system will be developing out to our west tomorrow, bringing scattered showers and storms to our area tomorrow afternoon and evening. Conditions will be just fine for the Rodes City Run 10K, with upper 30s and low 40s early tomorrow morning. Rain will quickly arrive just after noon tomorrow, and continue through early evening (not good for the St. Patrick’s Parade). A few strong/severe storms are possible, but at this time, the higher threat of severe weather looks to stay just southwest of us.

Besides the rain tomorrow, it will be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Sunshine returns, but it will be breezy and a bit cooler in the 50s on Sunday.

Seasonably cool and pleasant heading into our next workweek with highs in the 50s. We could have some 70s by the middle of next week, as rain/storm chances also return.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mainly dry. Low: 38. Wind: NE 5.

SATURDAY: Rain developing after noon with a thunderstorm possible. Becoming breezy and warmer. High 63. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a bit cooler. High: 58. Wind: W 10-25 mph.

