FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a nice Saturday across Kentuckiana with some sunshine and pleasantly cool highs into the upper 50s, we are set to shift into a more active weather pattern again as we close out the weekend and head toward Election Day. Conditions look quiet into Sunday with a few scattered clouds tonight and temperatures into the mid-40s Sunday morning. A southwest wind will pick up on Sunday ahead of a wave of low pressure so with wind gusts around 30 miles per hour, afternoon highs will top out in the mid-60s. Clouds should be the rule through the day with showers arriving late afternoon and continuing through Sunday night.

To begin the week, a more significant system will be right on the heels of the late weekend rain maker so expect a mild day on Monday with highs into the upper 60s as a warm front arcs through the area. We could see a few spotty showers along that front, but the main action is set to arrive as the cold front approaches Monday night. Much of the data is indicating we could see a squall line of strong storms overnight Monday and into Election Day. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms Monday night so this bears watching the next few days. The rain should taper off into the afternoon on Election Day, but it will be very windy with gusts 40 to 45 miles per hour. We’ll cool down and dry out Wednesday before another wave of energy brings showers and colder temperatures to end the week. Highs shouldn’t get out of the 40s Friday and we may struggle to reach the low 40s Saturday!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and cool. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and mild. Showers late. High: 65. Wind: SW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph.

