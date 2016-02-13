FORECAST:

A warm front brings spotty rain showers tomorrow morning, then dry and muggier during the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Hot and humid conditions for Sunday through Wednesday, with highs hovering around 90, and the heat index in the mid-90s.

A weak front will bring a few showers and storms by the middle of next week.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TONIGHT: Clouds and a spotty shower. Low 69.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers early, then drying out and warmer in the afternoon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10.

