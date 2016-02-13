FORECAST:
A warm front brings spotty rain showers this morning morning, then dry and humid during this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.
Hot and humid conditions tomorrow through Wednesday, with highs hovering around 90, and the heat index in the mid-90s.
A weak front will bring a few showers and storms by the middle of next week.
FORECAST SUMMARY:
SATURDAY: Spotty showers early, then drying out and warmer in the afternoon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 72. Wind: S 5-10.
