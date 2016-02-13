FORECAST SUMMARY:

Staying mostly dry in Kentuckiana this morning, but will end the day with storms. The severe weather threat is there beginning this afternoon with SPC putting us in the Marginal & Slight categories (basically a 1 or 2 out of 5).

Biggest threats with the afternoon/evening storms will be damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes. Timing looks like after 4PM for storms to move in.

Beyond this evening, things look drier for much of the week. Breezy Tuesday.

A cold front brings our next rain chance Thursday late evening into early Friday, but the bigger story will be the big drop in temps for Friday and next weekend. Brrr! Highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s & 30s. Could see some overnight freeze warnings as we head into the weekend as well.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Rain and storms late/night. High 67. Wind SW 5-15.

TUESDAY: A few storms early then drying out. High: 66. Wind: WSW 10-20.

