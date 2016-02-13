FORECAST SUMMARY:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 6:00 PM

Storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning through this afternoon and evening. Seek shelter if a warning is issued in your area. The storm threat will diminish after 11pm. Staying muggy with a few pop-up showers and storms tomorrow.

Drier this weekend and becoming less humid next week.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 88. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms diminish after 11pm. Staying muggy, low 71.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms. High 88. Wind WSW: 5-10 mph.

