For the latest severe weather warnings and watches in Kentuckiana CLICK HERE.
FORECAST SUMMARY:
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 6:00 PM
Storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning through this afternoon and evening. Seek shelter if a warning is issued in your area. The storm threat will diminish after 11pm. Staying muggy with a few pop-up showers and storms tomorrow.
Drier this weekend and becoming less humid next week.
TODAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 88. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Storms diminish after 11pm. Staying muggy, low 71.
FRIDAY: A few showers and storms. High 88. Wind WSW: 5-10 mph.
CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.
This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed