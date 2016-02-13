FORECAST SUMMARY:

September is starting off steamy! A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather hot, hazy, and humid with highs in the low-90s and the heat index around 95-100 through Labor Day and for much of next week.

An isolated afternoon pop-up shower is possible Sunday, but most areas will stay dry. Mostly dry conditions will continue through Thursday. A weak front brings a higher chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, humid. Low: 73. Wind: Light SE.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. High: 91. Rain chance: 20% Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Hot, humid, mainly dry. High 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV