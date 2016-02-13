FORECAST SUMMARY:
September is starting off steamy! A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather hot, hazy, and humid with highs in the low-90s and the heat index around 95-100 through Labor Day and for much of next week.
An isolated afternoon pop-up shower is possible Sunday, but most areas will stay dry. Mostly dry conditions will continue through Thursday. A weak front brings a higher chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, humid. Low: 73. Wind: Light SE.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid. High: 91. Rain chance: 20% Wind: S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Hot, humid, mainly dry. High 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed