FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve seen plenty of wet weather across Kentuckiana so far this week, (enough to make it the wettest September on record here in Louisville) but it appears we are finally going to get a break from the consistent rain and give us a chance to dry out in the coming days! A cold front is moving into Kentuckiana this morning so expect a few scattered showers during the first half of the day as the front slides through and eventually pulls east of our area. Once the showers come to an end, we should finally get a chance to dry out as a few clouds linger into the afternoon. With a northwest wind kicked in behind the front, temperatures will be a bit cooler but pleasant for late September as afternoon highs reach the low-70s.

The great news is the we are in for an extended stretch of much needed dry weather for the late week and through the upcoming weekend. Do expect a few scattered clouds in the area on Thursday so temperatures will remain cooler but pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Once we hit Friday and the weekend, expect some very pleasant weather for the final few days of September. A weak and essentially dry cold front will slide through late Friday, bringing a re-enforcing shot of some pleasant air so highs should back off into the low 70s on Saturday before recovering into the upper 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine around, so it should be a great weekend for any outdoor activities. The warmer weather should stick around to welcome October on Monday with a few showers creeping back into the forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain ending then mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 72. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 55. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds and pleasant . High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV