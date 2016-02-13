FORECAST SUMMARY:

With high pressure to the southeast this final day of September will be very pleasant. Highs this afternoon in the low 80s. The average high for this date is 76.

October begins tomorrow, but it will be hard top tell it is autumn. Above average temperatures for the coming week.

Weak fronts make a run on the area early and late in the week. A chance for showers late tomorrow into Tuesday and again Saturday.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 83. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few isolated showers. High: 82. Wind: S 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV