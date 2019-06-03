A bit warmer this morning, but patchy frost is still possible across Kentuckiana. High pressure still in control today so we'll see a few passing clouds and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs later today will be in the low 60s. Similar story for Wednesday with temps gradually getting warmer and cloud cover increasing.

Thursday will start cloudy and end rainy as our next system moves in. A cold front brings rain Thursday evening with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Showers last into the first half of Friday before clearing early Friday evening.

Saturday looks beautiful! 70s and sunshine! Sunday will be mostly dry before our next system brings showers and storms that evening which will last into the start of the next week. Even with the showers/storms, temps staying above average!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warm. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

