A quiet start to the week with at or above average temps and a few dry days thanks to an area of high pressure moving in! We could see a few sprinkles overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but they won't have any widespread impacts. We'll be mostly dry until our next wet-weather event arrives late Wednesday night. An area of low pressure brings rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with very windy conditions as well. Showers slowly come to an end during the day on Thursday, but we will have some stronger wind gusts lingering into Friday. Temps Wednesday into Thursday will be 15-20° above average! Cooler and dry behind this system as we head into the end of the week and weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny and seasonably pleasant. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. High: 56°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

