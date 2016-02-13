FORECAST:
A low-pressure system will be moving through the region with occasional downpours through tomorrow afternoon. Cooler and drier air arrives by Wednesday! We can enjoy a short sample of late September, early fall-like weather through Friday. The heat and humidity will be rising right back up this weekend. Highs will be near 90 by Sunday, and a hot and dry pattern looks to take hold as we end August and head into September!
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with a few storms. Low: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: A few showers...still breezy. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler! High: 79.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed