FORECAST:

A low-pressure system will be moving through the region with occasional downpours through tomorrow afternoon. Cooler and drier air arrives by Wednesday! We can enjoy a short sample of late September, early fall-like weather through Friday. The heat and humidity will be rising right back up this weekend. Highs will be near 90 by Sunday, and a hot and dry pattern looks to take hold as we end August and head into September!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with a few storms. Low: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: A few showers...still breezy. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler! High: 79.

