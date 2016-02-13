FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve got a few changes on the way across Kentuckiana on this Wednesday as the big ridge of high pressure over the southeastern U.S. breaks down enough to allow a weak cold front to drop into our region. Expect another very warm and humid day with highs into the upper 80s as the chances for showers and storms increase as the front draws closer to Kentuckiana. While the activity should be scattered, any storms that do develop have the potential of producing some localized heavy rain along with a few strong storms. The boundary should stall out over Southern Kentucky into Thursday, so the best chances for showers should be south of the metro area. Temperatures will back off slightly with highs into the low to mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will recover a bit into the upper 80s to close out the month on Friday with a few more storms possible.

Heading into September and the Labor Day weekend, we’ll jump back into our hazy, hot and humid weather pattern as afternoon highs recover into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. While most locations should be dry, a few pop-up storms with the heating of the afternoon can’t be ruled out but don’t cancel any outdoor plans for the big holiday weekend. Make sure you hydrate properly and wear plenty of sunscreen this weekend and beyond as this weather pattern is expected to hang with us into early next week. Have a great Wednesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Occasional rain and storms, still muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers (mainly south). High: 83. Wind: N 5 mph.

