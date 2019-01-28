**FLASH FLOOD WATCH - 7PM TONIGHT THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY**

WHAS

Some light rainfall across Kentuckiana early this morning. We'll see a few scattered showers throughout the day before more widespread rain this afternoon/evening. Tomorrow will be a very wet day with showers across our viewing area nearly all day long. Late Saturday afternoon into the evening we'll be watching the potential for severe weather as a cold front pushes through Kentuckiana. The Storm Prediction Center has refined their outlook area with the higher severe threats now further south and west of us and we're left in the marginal category (a 1 out of 5 whereas yesterday we were a 2 & 3). Even with the lowered category, we could still see severe thunderstorm warnings go out as wind gusts pick up and heavy downpours fall late Saturday night.

Sunday is dry, cool and windy as the cold front exits the region. Good news in the forecast is we're mostly dry next week with just a few showers possible on Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 52°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers move in from the SW. Low: 46°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and warmer, rain and storms, some strong late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

