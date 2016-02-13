FORECAST SUMMARY:

A slow-moving low-pressure system will continue to bring us rounds of rainfall through tomorrow. The severe weather threat will remain low, but scattered heavy rainfall could lead to localized flood issues and ponding of water on roadways. Obviously, keep the rain gear handy! While a few showers could linger into Saturday, it will trend drier for this weekend as the sluggish front moves just south of us. Another system brings back showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday. Nice and dry weather is expected by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT: Occasional rain and storms, warm and muggy. Low: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy with more rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 83.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV