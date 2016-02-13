FORECAST SUMMARY:
A slow-moving low-pressure system will continue to bring us rounds of rainfall through tomorrow. The severe weather threat will remain low, but scattered heavy rainfall could lead to localized flood issues and ponding of water on roadways. Obviously, keep the rain gear handy! While a few showers could linger into Saturday, it will trend drier for this weekend as the sluggish front moves just south of us. Another system brings back showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday. Nice and dry weather is expected by the middle of next week!
TONIGHT: Occasional rain and storms, warm and muggy. Low: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Breezy with more rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 83.
