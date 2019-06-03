This morning we are waking up to partly cloudy skies, but we will see spotty showers by late afternoon.

The high-pressure system that was once over the Ohio Valley has moved over the Atlantic, which is allowing a frontal boundary to build and cause rain for Kentuckiana going into Monday.

Tonight, our rain chances will grow and we will get light to moderate rain going into Monday morning. Thunderstorms could be possible tonight, but as of now, that is a low chance. The rain will be scattered throughout the day. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and nightly lows in the upper 40s.

Monday, we can anticipate seeing cloudy skies, rain and for it to be breezy out. Winds will be from the north and be between 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust over 20 miles per hour. Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Showers develop the afternoon. High: 59°. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Low: 49°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible. High: 58°. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Winds can gust over 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33°

