FORECAST SUMMARY:

Heading into the weekend, unseasonably cool air will remain in place. For the rest of the afternoon northern and central parts of the viewing area will enjoy some sunshine. Locations to the south will find the clouds cover slow to thin. Areas with sun will hve highs in the 50s, while areas with clouds wil remain in the 40s.

Closing out the weekend, some remnant moisture from a tropical system (Sergio) out of the Pacific will interact with a cold front with showers developing after 2 am. Lows in the low 50s. The showers continue tomorrow.

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday with more rain expected. Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with upper 50s early in the week and mid 60s by Friday.

Sweaters and jackets are back in style.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with showers after 2 am. Low 51. Winds: Light

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers by early afternoon. High 60. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV