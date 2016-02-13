FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level system moving in from the west brings a chance of light rain this evening and the early part of the overnight. This could impact some of the high school football games with some chilly showers so be prepared..

Heading into the weekend, unseasonably cool air will remain in place. Expect afternoon highs struggling to reach the 60-degree mark tomorrow despite being mostly sunny.

Closing out the weekend, some remnant moisture from a tropical system (Sergio) out of the Pacific will interact with a boundary to the northwest resulting in a few showers Sunday.

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday with more rain expected. Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with upper 50s early in the week and mid 60s by Friday. Sweaters and jackets are back in style.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Rain early, then partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: NW 5-10. mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers by early afternoon. High 60. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV