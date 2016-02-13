FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool air will remain in place.

Closing out the weekend, an upper level system bringing rain to the viewing area. Looks like a rainy start for the Ironman this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday with more rain expected. Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with upper 50s early in the week and mid 60s by Friday.

Sweaters and jackets are back in style.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers, becoming more scattered this afternoon. High 59. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 55. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. High 59. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

