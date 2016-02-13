FORECAST:

A strong weather system (for August) will move into the region tomorrow into Tuesday, bringing breezy weather, clouds and scattered showers and storms to Kentuckiana. A cold front will usher in the coolest air of the summer by Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures drop into the 70s and lows fall into the 50s!

Later in the week temperatures will slowly start to recover. A spotty shower is possible by Saturday.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 73. Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY: Clouds increase, storms return. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Breezy. Few showers. High: 82.

