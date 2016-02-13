FORECAST:
A strong weather system (for August) will move into the region tomorrow into Tuesday, bringing breezy weather, clouds and scattered showers and storms to Kentuckiana. A cold front will usher in the coolest air of the summer by Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures drop into the 70s and lows fall into the 50s!
Later in the week temperatures will slowly start to recover. A spotty shower is possible by Saturday.
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 73. Wind: E 5 mph
MONDAY: Clouds increase, storms return. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Breezy. Few showers. High: 82.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed