FORECAST SUMMARY:

*Flood Watch - Wednesday evening through Friday 8am*

Happy Halloween! Dry for now, but showers will quickly move in mid-morning starting in Southern Indiana. We'll see moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day with some rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather threat - just will be a bit breezy.

Heavier rain this evening into Thursday. Total rainfall from Wednesday-Friday still looking like 2-4", with locally higher amounts possible across Kentuckiana. Most of the rain will taper off Thursday night, but a few light rain showers possible Friday.

Breeders on Friday will be mostly dry - a few stray showers. Saturday still looks dry - will be cool and partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday night we'll see the beginning of our next rainmaker. Timing still a little off between models, but a very good chance we'll get some more rain Monday with heavy rain possible into Tues/Weds. Turning cooler mid-week.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.

THURSDAY: Rain, high 56.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV