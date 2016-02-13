FORECAST SUMMARY:
*Flood Watch - Wednesday evening through Friday 8am*
Happy Halloween! Dry for now, but showers will quickly move in mid-morning starting in Southern Indiana. We'll see moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day with some rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather threat - just will be a bit breezy.
Heavier rain this evening into Thursday. Total rainfall from Wednesday-Friday still looking like 2-4", with locally higher amounts possible across Kentuckiana. Most of the rain will taper off Thursday night, but a few light rain showers possible Friday.
Breeders on Friday will be mostly dry - a few stray showers. Saturday still looks dry - will be cool and partly to mostly cloudy.
Sunday night we'll see the beginning of our next rainmaker. Timing still a little off between models, but a very good chance we'll get some more rain Monday with heavy rain possible into Tues/Weds. Turning cooler mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.
THURSDAY: Rain, high 56.
