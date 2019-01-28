FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 7PM FRIDAY THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY
Rain will return from the south into early Friday and scattered showers will continue mainly over Kentucky through the day. Heavier rain will overspread all of our area Saturday. The heaviest rain and storm potential will arrive late Saturday. We’ll need to keep an eye on a line of strong to severe storms Saturday evening/night. The cold front will race through late Saturday night, and it will be clearing, cooler, and windy on Sunday. Thankfully, other than a few showers on Wednesday, next week is looking mainly dry! The Ohio River is expected to rise back above flood stage late this weekend into next week
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: A few showers along and south of the parkways. Low: 36°. Wind: NE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 52°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Windy and warmer, rain and storms, some strong late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
--
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed
Meteorologist Alesha Ray
Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX