WHAS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 7PM FRIDAY THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY

Rain will return from the south into early Friday and scattered showers will continue mainly over Kentucky through the day. Heavier rain will overspread all of our area Saturday. The heaviest rain and storm potential will arrive late Saturday. We’ll need to keep an eye on a line of strong to severe storms Saturday evening/night. The cold front will race through late Saturday night, and it will be clearing, cooler, and windy on Sunday. Thankfully, other than a few showers on Wednesday, next week is looking mainly dry! The Ohio River is expected to rise back above flood stage late this weekend into next week

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: A few showers along and south of the parkways. Low: 36°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 52°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and warmer, rain and storms, some strong late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX