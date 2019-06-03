Our nice stretch of weather across Kentuckiana will come to an end as we close out the week and head into upcoming weekend. With a slow-moving front system and a few waves of low pressure set to move through the area the next couple of days, you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy. While Friday should be a complete wash-out, expect a few scattered showers from time to time as afternoon highs reach the mid-60s. A better chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday as the wave of low pressure and cold front sweep through Kentuckiana. As is typically the case in early spring, much cooler air will follow into Sunday as we dry out with temperatures struggling into the upper 40s for afternoon highs.

After a cold start to April on Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s, temperatures will begin to slowly rebound through the early and mid-week as we see a dry and pleasant stretch of weather. Afternoon highs will jump from the mid-50s on Monday to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday. The tranquil conditions should persist for much of the week and the good news is that temperatures will continue to steadily climb each day. Highs will be in the low 70s, which is above average even for early April.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: A few showers. Low: 53°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 66°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Occasional rain and thunder. Breezy. High: 64°. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

