FORECAST SUMMARY:

Enjoy another warm and dry August evening, before an unsettled pattern begins tomorrow – bringing extra clouds and plenty of rain chances! Partly cloudy and warm tonight, low near 70. JCPS students will have a muggy back-to-school day with scattered showers/storms developing, especially in the afternoon. Heavier rain is expected as the low-pressure system moves over us tomorrow night into early Thursday. Plan on more scattered rain chances through Saturday as a waves of energy ride a stationary front across Kentuckiana. A few storms could be strong with locally heavy rain, but our overall severe weather threat will stay low this week. It looks like we’ll get a brief break with dry weather Sunday, before rain and storm chances ramp back up Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few storms late. Low: 71. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms, warm and muggy. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain/storms. High 84.

