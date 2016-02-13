FORECAST SUMMARY:

It will be a wet start to the week across the area as waves of energy ride up a stalled front nearby. This front will stay just south of the area leaving temperature on the cool side. Expect rain showers to exit Monday evening with some drier but cool weather for the middle of the week. Additional showers may arrive on Friday and Saturday. No big warm-ups are in order.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers possible. Low 55. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. High 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

