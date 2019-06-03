After a beautiful and seasonably cool start to the week, we are set up for more tranquil weather across Kentuckiana as we officially close out the winter season into the mid-week. With high pressure dominating the Ohio Valley, expect another chilly night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s before afternoon highs Tuesday recover into the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine before clouds begin to increase late. A wave of energy will slide through the area on Wednesday, so you may have to dodge in a few showers as spring officially arrives at 5:58pm Eastern Wednesday.

A few pre-dawn sprinkles will be possible early Thursday morning before we start to clear out. Another area of high pressure will build in for the late week and into the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures in the afternoons slowly warming each day. Highs should climb through the 60s through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s by late Sunday as our next storm system arrives. This will increase our chances for a few showers and a rumble of thunder or two into early next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 32° Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a few clouds late. High: 55°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

