Today our highs were more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Some areas south of Interstate 64 were in the upper 60s and near or at 70 degrees. This evening we will see broken clouds and nightly lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Prepare for occasional rain Monday and gusty winds. Winds will be from the south and gust more than 20 miles per hour. Rain will likely occur after noon and our chance of precipitation for Monday will be at 70 percent.

For Monday we are expected to get less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Tuesday morning, we will wake up to morning lows in the 40s. Light rain could be possible during the early morning hours, but it will clear its way out going into the afternoon. We will see partly sunny skies during the day as our highs will be in the 50s.

By the evening hours, we will be under mostly cloudy skies and see rain after midnight. Nightly lows will be in the middle-to-upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Looking ahead, Wednesday to Friday will be the days where we will see our heaviest rain and have possible thunderstorms Thursday. We will want to pay close attention to the rainfall accumulations next week and going into Saturday. Flooding can be a possible threat, but as of now, it is still too soon to tell.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Wind gust 20+mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Low: 46 °. Wind: SW 10-15

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy then rainy and wet. High: 54°. Wind NE 10 mph.

